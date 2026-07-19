ISLAMABAD, July 19: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday proposed the formation of a Truth Commission to investigate the unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and urged the federal government to restore internet services before the July 27 elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing an election rally in Kotli, Bilawal said the upcoming AJK elections were the most important in the region’s history. He claimed the PPP was the most popular party in the territory and said the large number of ticket aspirants reflected the party’s support.

Referring to the recent unrest, Bilawal Bhutto said every Kashmiri and Pakistani was concerned about the situation and expressed sympathy with the families of police and military personnel who lost their lives while performing their duties.

He said the banned Joint Awami Action Committee had written to him, asking the PPP to help resolve the crisis. In response, he said he had written to the committee and the prime minister, proposing a Truth Commission to determine the facts.

Bilawal Bhutto urged protesters to suspend their demonstrations until the commission completed its work. He also asked the federal government to refrain from taking further action until the investigation was concluded.

The PPP chairman also demanded the immediate restoration of internet services, expressing hope that the restrictions would be lifted before polling day.

Without naming the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Bilawal criticised recent remarks by a federal minister regarding Kashmir and questioned whether they reflected the government’s official policy.

“No minister has the right to deny any part of Kashmir,” he said, adding that the future of Kashmir would be decided by the people of the region, not by politicians elsewhere.

Ending his speech with campaign rhetoric, Bilawal said the PPP’s election symbol, the arrow, would defeat the lion in the July 27 AJK elections.