Bilawal Bhutto responds to JAAC with major proposal

MUZZAFARABAD, July 15: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a reply to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), proposing the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to help resolve the ongoing crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

In his letter, Bilawal said that he received the JAAC’s letter on July 14 and described the recent loss of lives in AJK as a national tragedy. He expressed condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of people injured during the violence.

PPP Chairman said every Kashmiri’s life is valuable and the death of any peaceful citizen cannot be accepted as the result of political differences. He added that the lives of police and security personnel are equally important.

The PPP chairman said the people of AJK have the constitutional, political and economic right to raise their demands through peaceful means. He also said it is wrong to label peaceful protesters as terrorists, anti-Pakistan elements or agents of any foreign country without evidence.

He stressed that all allegations of violence, whether against protesters or law enforcement personnel, should be investigated separately, fairly and according to the law. He added that tensions cannot be resolved through the use of force or inflammatory statements.

Referring to conflicting claims over recent incidents, implementation of previous agreements, cases against JAAC members and the notification banning the organisation, Bilawal Bhutto said these issues should not be settled through accusations or further confrontation.

To move forward, Bilawal proposed the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission with the consent of all stakeholders. He said the commission should examine the recent events, hear the position of all parties, review pending political, legal and administrative matters, and recommend a fair, practical and long-term solution.

The PPP chairman also reiterated that no one sitting in Islamabad has the right to decide who is or is not a Kashmiri. He said the dignity, identity and honour of the people of AJK are not linked to whether they agree or disagree with any government.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed to the Joint Awami Action Committee to keep its movement completely peaceful and help create an environment for immediate talks. He said the appeal was not a call to surrender or remain silent, but an effort to protect lives while finding a political solution.

He further urged the committee to suspend its proposed long march and sit-ins once there is an agreement on the formation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. At the same time, he called on the authorities to avoid further strict measures until the commission completes its work.

Bilawal said that if the proposal is accepted by the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the protesting parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party is ready to play its full role in resolving the crisis in the best interest of the people of Kashmir.