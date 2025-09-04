Bilawal, Nasir Shah inspect Sindh flood relief efforts

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, to review ongoing flood relief efforts, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, he discussed long-term rehabilitation strategies with Syed Nasir Shah for affected regions across Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the need for continuous support to flood victims and called for transparency and swift execution in all flood relief efforts. He stated, “Ensure transparency and prompt action in relief efforts.” Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of significant planning to ensure sustainable recovery in flood-affected areas. “There should be no lack in helping the victims, and a comprehensive strategy must be adapted for the sustainable rehabilitation of affected regions”, he said

Syed Nasir Shah explained to the PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, about ongoing rescue operations in different areas, including Sukkur, Rohri, and other impacted districts.

Nasir Shah assured that relief camps and rescue teams are on high alert. “The Sindh government’s machinery is actively ready for any unforeseen situation, standing firmly with the public.” He informed.

Minister Nasir Ali Shah urged Bilawal Bhutto to request the central government to release federal funds that have been held back for housing and infrastructure repairs to speed up the flood relief efforts in the province.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto, in response, confirmed that he has already started having words with federal officials to accelerate the process of getting the promised funds released.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to complete preparations for rescue and relief operations, considering the rise of water levels in the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers amid the floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to China, telephoned the NDMA Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik, and directed him to issue early warnings to the public regarding the rising water levels in the said rivers.