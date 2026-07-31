KARACHI, July 31, 2026: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Pakistan Army is the country’s “red line”, ARY News reported.

In a recent video message, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a soldier standing at the Kashmir border is risking his life to protect the country. “The soldier at the border leaves his home, mother, father and children behind to safeguard Pakistan,” he said.

He said he has said before that the Pakistan Army is our red line. “Our soldiers should not become the subject of political debate. They are the pride of the nation. We can never forget the sacrifices of our martyred soldiers and police officers,” he said.

He added that every sacrifice will be respected and the families of martyrs will get justice. “Those who are sacrificing their today for our tomorrow, honoring them is our responsibility,” he said.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clarified his earlier remarks about the “state,” saying he was not referring to the establishment.

Speaking on ARY News’ programme The Eleventh Hour, Bilawal said he had spoken about the state in the context of national interest and not the establishment.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a workers’ convention in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal had said, “The state must decide whether national interests are more important or protecting the interests of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).”

Clarifying the statement, he said the PPP stands with every decision taken in the national interest, adding that Pakistan’s role in the region requires political consensus on issues of national importance.

Bilawal Bhutto also raised concerns over the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, saying a more transparent electoral process would have been preferable. He alleged that a PPP worker was killed and one seat was “stolen,” while claiming that around 30 polling stations in Chaudhry Yasin’s constituency were occupied and polling agents were forced out.

He said the PPP would pursue legal avenues to reclaim the disputed seats.