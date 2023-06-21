29.9 C
Bilawal Bhutto says politics of hatred, divide should end

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the politics of hatred and divide should come to an end, ARY News reported. 

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kakri Ground in Lyari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that everyone has to come together to find the solution to the country’s problems.

He said that the people of Lyari have gone through bad times and now it’s time to move forward to a brighter future. 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maintained that whenever elections were held in normal circumstances, PPP came out victorious. The person (PTI chief) who was imposed on the people of Pakistan was removed through a no-confidence motion. 

Read more: PPP decides to vote for budget as ‘differences resolved’

Earlier, the differences among the ruling coalition have been ‘resolved’ as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to vote for Budget 2023-23 and barred leaders from giving statements against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources told ARY News that the PPP decided to vote for Budget 2023-24 in National Assembly after the differences with PML-N were resolved.

Sources claimed that the federal government has approved an additional Rs30 billion for Sindh, which according to the latter will be used for restoration of flood-affected houses and infrastructure.

