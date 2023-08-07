Bilawal Bhutto says PTI crossed redline on May 9

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) crossed the redline on May 9 by attacking the Jinnah House and military installations, ARY News reported.

Taking the floor in the National Assembly, he said the people of Pakistan have become fed up with the politics of hatred and enmity. He said we have to give hope to the youth of the country as it has to lead the country to serve the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said all the political forces and institutions should either go for a new charter of democracy or sit together under the previous one to engage in a dialogue.

He said the sole objective of dialogue should be framing the rules of the game and code of conduct to do politics in the country. He said all the institutions also need to honor the domains of one another and refrain from trespassing the sphere of others.

He urged all the political forces to engage in positive and constructive politics to maintain hope in the youth.

The Foreign Minister asked the political parties of the country whether they would continue with the rhetoric of rigging, allegations and counter-allegations in the elections.

He said we should come out of this mindset and play our respective role in strengthening politics and democracy in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the coalition parties, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, ousted a selected Prime Minister in a democratic way through the power vote.

He said we managed to dislodge the Prime Minister through no-confidence motion instead of any court orders. He, however, said it is unfortunate that we are facing an opposition, which is far away from democratic and political norms.