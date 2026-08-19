Bilawal Bhutto says public consensus must decide new provinces

ISLAMABAD, August 19: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that any decision regarding the creation of new provinces must be based on public consensus, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Bilawal said the PPP had already presented its position on the issue of new provinces. He said the party would accept only a decision backed by public consensus and would not accept anything imposed through force.

He said the PPP would stand with the people and support whatever decision is taken according to public opinion.

Bilawal Bhutto said he had held meetings with Mahmood Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas, adding that consensus among allied parties was developing. He said the PPP had always respected Parliament and wanted it to remain active.

The PPP chairman said some opposition parties had decided to boycott parliamentary proceedings. He stressed that parliamentary committees must also be made functional and expressed hope that the opposition would reconsider its decision and return to the standing committees.

Talking about electoral reforms, Bilawal Bhutto said opposition parties, government ministers and allied parties all believed that elections needed improvement. He said all political forces should work together on electoral reforms.

The PPP chairman said his party was ready to accept election results but did not want a situation where political workers lose their lives during elections.

Commenting on the Azad Kashmir elections, Bilawal said if the PML-N wanted such a controversial election, then he congratulated the party.

Bilawal Bhutto also said the PPP would keep its cooperation with the government suspended until its concerns were addressed. He said the party would not support legislation except on matters of national interest.

He added that if the government could pass legislation without the PPP, it could do so, but no PPP member would vote against the party policy.