Bilawal Bhutto signals potential alliance with JUI-F in all provinces

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that his party is open to expanding political alliance with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while urging the federal government to support the Fazlur Rehman’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking with media correspondents following a meeting with a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader, the PPP chairman stressed that the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) should be conducted in a peaceful, free, and transparent manner.

He said he had advised the federal government to take advantage of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s offer to mediate on the Azad Kashmir issue, reiterating his support for the initiative and calling on the government to endorse it.

He reiterated his backing for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposed mediation efforts on Azad Kashmir and called on the government to endorse the initiative.

Talking about the electoral alliance, Bilawal said the PPP and JUI-F had formed an alliance in Azad Kashmir for the first time, and he also expressed confidence that the two parties could jointly form the next government following the polls.

The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added that his party was interested in extending its cooperation with the JUI-F beyond Azad Kashmir, expressing hope that both parties could work together to form governments in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and other parts of the country.