Bilawal Bhutto slams PTI for ‘double standards’ over dialogue remark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their ‘double standards’ over remarks regarding dialogue with the establishment, ARY News reported.

During his speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that PTI only care about their personal issues and not about the problems faced by the common man.

He said that the PPP believes in democracy and wants to solve the problems faced by the people, but PTI is only interested in its personal agenda.

Lashing out at PTI he said that they have been given a chance to govern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but they have failed to deliver. Bilawal criticized PTI for its double standards, saying that they talk about democracy but do not practice it.

During his speech, Bilawal also criticized the PTI for its role in the May 9 incident, saying that they have not apologized for their actions and are still trying to justify their wrongdoing.

Earlier in an explosive speech, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub rejected allegations that his party was involved in the May 9 riots, claiming that the events were staged to target PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, Ayub – who is also PTI’s Secretary General – reiterated the party’s demanded of constitution of judicial commission to probe the May 9 events, wherein military installations came under attack following arrest of deposed prime minister Imran Khan.

READ: May 9 was staged to target PTI founder: Omar Ayub

He pointed out that the country suffered immense damages following the assassination of former prime minister Benzair Bhutto in 2007. “The violence that broke out in the country following Benazir’s assassination resulted in $2 billion in losses,” he added.

Ayub further said that scores of trains, locomotives, and railway stations were also damaged in the violent protests. “Karachi alone suffered damages worth Rs80 to Rs90 billion in three to four days,” he added.