27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bilawal Bhutto to kickstart election campaign today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to kickstart his election campaign today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the former foreign minister will reach Badeen today alongside a visit to Thatta and Sajawal.

Later, the PPP chairman will then visit Tando Adam Khan and Hyderabad. He will reach Nawabshah, Sukkur and Kashmore via Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave Multan for Lahore to attend party’s central executive committee meeting.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto warned against ‘any new experiment’ on people of Pakistan and demanded elections within the constitutional limit of 90 days.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, the former foreign minister asked ‘people who want to impose puppets onto the country’ that stop conducting such experiments on people of Pakistan and let them make their own decisions.

“If the people of Pakistan choose Shehbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif then we should all accept it. If the people choose PPP, then all should accept it. And if the people choose PTI, then we will have to accept it,” he added.

Referring to general elections, Bilawal Bhutto stated that the polls should be held as soon as possible or within 90-day constitutional limit.

He reiterated that the PPP believed that elections should take place within 90 days, adding that the rest thought that they should take place after the delimitation exercise was concluded.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.