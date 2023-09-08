Bilawal Bhutto to kickstart election campaign today

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to kickstart his election campaign today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the former foreign minister will reach Badeen today alongside a visit to Thatta and Sajawal.

Later, the PPP chairman will then visit Tando Adam Khan and Hyderabad. He will reach Nawabshah, Sukkur and Kashmore via Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave Multan for Lahore to attend party’s central executive committee meeting.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto warned against ‘any new experiment’ on people of Pakistan and demanded elections within the constitutional limit of 90 days.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, the former foreign minister asked ‘people who want to impose puppets onto the country’ that stop conducting such experiments on people of Pakistan and let them make their own decisions.

“If the people of Pakistan choose Shehbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif then we should all accept it. If the people choose PPP, then all should accept it. And if the people choose PTI, then we will have to accept it,” he added.

Referring to general elections, Bilawal Bhutto stated that the polls should be held as soon as possible or within 90-day constitutional limit.

He reiterated that the PPP believed that elections should take place within 90 days, adding that the rest thought that they should take place after the delimitation exercise was concluded.