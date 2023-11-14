Bilawal to launch election campaign in KP from tomorrow 

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will launch his party’s campaign for upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule issued to media, the PPP chief will address workers convention in Abbottabad on Nov 16, Mardan on Nov 17, Peshawar on Nov 18, Nowshera on Nov 20, Upper Dir on Nov 21 and Chitral on Nov 22.

He will also address public meetings in Dir and Chitral, and workers’ conventions in rest of the districts.

In Peshawar, the party people have finalised a plan to welcome their leader.

PPP provincial secretary information Amjad Afridi, provincial senior vice-president Syed Ayub Shah, Peshawar division president Misbahuddin, Malik Saeed Khan, Malik Temash Khan and others asked the workers to start preparations to make Mr Bilawal’s visit a success.

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto asserted that the people of Pakistan would surprise ‘planners’ on February 8th – the date for general elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Mithi, the former foreign minister said that people would respond to those who were ‘planning election results’ while sitting in the room.

About Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal Bhutto said that the people of Pakistan will not accept “selected raj (selected government)” anymore.