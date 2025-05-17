Bilawal Bhutto to lead Pakistan’s diplomatic offensive against India

Pakistan is launching a diplomatic offensive in response to rising tensions with India, with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari set to lead the effort, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman will spearhead a high-level delegation to Europe aimed at informing the international community about India’s recent hostile actions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and formally requested him to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

The premier has also established a special committee under Bilawal’s leadership to coordinate the initiative.

The committee includes prominent political and diplomatic figures such as Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. Together, they will work to present Pakistan’s position as a peace-seeking nation amid escalating regional tensions.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the news via his X account (former Twitter).

He said, “I was contacted earlier today by Prime Minister Shehbaz, who requested that i lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage.”

He further stated that,” I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times. Pakistan Zindabad.”

In addition to the Europe mission, Pakistan will be dispatching several other delegations to key nations, including the United States and Russia.

One such group, led by Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, is scheduled to visit Moscow to engage with Russian counterparts on the matter.

These diplomatic efforts are seen as a counter to India’s recent move to send its own delegations abroad in an attempt to spread anti-Pakistan narratives following reported military setbacks during recent clashes.

By reaching out to key international stakeholders, Pakistan aims to challenge India’s propaganda and present what it describes as the “reality on the ground.”