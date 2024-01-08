20.9 C
Bilawal Bhutto, US envoy discuss political situation, elections 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Monday met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and discussed country’s political situation, especially the upcoming general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Acting US Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery, the meeting was part of the ambassador’s engagements with a broad range of Pakistani political stakeholders.

“US Ambassador Donald Blome met today with [PPP] Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss current political issues, including the importance of free, fair, and inclusive elections,” the statement mentioned.

They also discussed the strength of the US-Pakistan trade and investment relationship and the development of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework, the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the PPP – in a statement – said that the discussion between Bilawal and the US envoy was regarding the promotion of bilateral relations took place.  “They also discussed the promotion of trade relations between Pakistan and the United States,” the statement added.

The general elections are set to take place on February 8 as political parties are gearing up by forging alliances and holding rallies.

