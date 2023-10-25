Bilawal Bhutto visits Palestine embassy to show solidarity

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Palestine embassy and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During his visit to Palestine embassy, the former foreign minister called on the Palestinian diplomat Ahmad Jawad Rabei and expressed concern and sorrow over the situation in Gaza.

“Pakistan stands with the people of Palestine in this trying and difficult time,” Bilawal Bhutto said while speaking during the meeting.

Bilawal said that the leadership of PPP together with the Palestinian leadership fought the cause of Palestine in the world. He said that the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinian children in Israeli attacks is a stigma on humanity.

He said that bombardment on the hospitals in Gaza, Israel has proved that its existence is a security risk for the region. He said that the international community should play its role to stop the Israeli aggression.

Ahmad Jawad Rabei also presented Chairman PPP with a symbolic scarf depicting Palestinian resistance. Bilawal Bhutto also recorded his comments in the guest book of the Palestinian Embassy.

He said that the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat had paid homage to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who fought for the cause of Palestine, by visiting his mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

On this occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman and former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied the Chairman of PPP.

Gaza is being bombed by the occupation forces after the resistance group Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, breaching Israel’s defence.

Israel has put the strip — home to 2.3 million people — under siege while local authorities reported killings of more than 5,000 Palestinians. About 40 percent of the people killed are children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said a day earlier.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed, and more than one million people displaced in the territory, which has been under siege and largely deprived of water, food and other basic supplies.

Hamas’s attack in southern Israel killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.