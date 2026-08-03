ISLAMABAD, August 3, 2026: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has saluted the people of Kashmir in a video message, praising their courage in the face of alleged rigging and violence during the recent elections, ARY News reported.

“I salute the proud, honourable and brave people of Kashmir,” Bilawal said. “The people of Kashmir bravely resisted the PML-N’s intimidation, rigging and bullets.”

The PPP chairman said party workers accepted martyrdom during the polls. “Our MNA was shot in the hand and there was an attack on the President of Azad Kashmir,” he stated.

“You did not lose heart, you did not step back,” Bilawal Bhutto told Kashmiris. “You showed the world how the PPP fights for the right to self-determination, ownership and employment in Kashmir.”

Announcing upcoming rallies, Bilawal Bhutto said, “People of Poonch, I am coming. Get ready. I will hold a public meeting in District Bagh.” He added that the August 4 by-elections in Muzaffarabad were crucial to defeat what he called PML-N’s conspiracy and to ensure the victory of Bazal Naqvi and Javed Ayub. “Then on August 10, it will be Poonch’s turn. I am coming to Poonch and will address a rally in Bagh,” he said.

Bilawal called the recent elections “not free and fair” but “rigged, bloody and deadly.” Despite that, he said, “you still managed to get the PPP elected on 9 seats.” He vowed to get back seats that were “stolen” in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

“The PPP does not lose courage, does not step back and never abandons the field. You get ready,” he concluded.