Bilawal Bhutto wants to contest elections from Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his desire to contest the upcoming general election from Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the former foreign minister has acquired nomination papers for NA-128 constituency in Lahore, which will be submitted after an approval from PPP’s parliamentary board.

Sources claimed that PPP leaders have urged Bilawal Bhutto – who has also acquired nomination papers for NA-194 constituency in Larkana – to contest elections from Lahore.

As per the election schedule, nomination papers could be filed with respective returning officers by the candidates from December 20 to 22, while names of all nominated candidates would be published on December 23.

According to guidelines issued by the electoral body, a candidate must be accompanied by two voters of the same constituency who would propose and second his nomination. However, no individual can become a proposer or seconder for more than one candidate.

Meanwhile, major political parties – including PML-N and MQM-P – sought extension in the December 22 deadline to file nomination papers for the upcoming general elections.

Election schedule

Similarly, December 24-30 has been fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding rejection/acceptance of nomination papers while the last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal was January 03, 2024.

The last date for deciding appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers regarding acceptance or rejection of appeals by the appellate tribunal is January 10, 2024 while a revised list of candidates would be published on January 11.

The publication of the revised list of candidates has been fixed as January 12 while election symbols to candidates would be allotted on 13th January and polling would be held on February 08, 2024.

This election program would also apply to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochsitan provinces. The last date for filing of a separate priority list for seats reserved for women and non-Muslims before the Returning Officer is December 22, 2023.