Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces to take legal action against Imran Khan

Pakistan People Party (PPP) and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced to take legal action against the PTI chairman Imran Khan for his allegations against his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and responded to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s allegations.

He said that Imran Khan levelled false allegations against his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP will challenge his allegations.

The terrorist organization has directly threatened me and my party, and such allegations have increased threats for me, my father and my family.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they will take these accusations seriously as they have been a target of terrorism in the past and the party is exploring legal response to these accusations.

He lambasted the former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his associates have a history as both sympathizers & facilitators of terrorists.

The PPP chairman tweeted that When Imran Khan was in power he released terrorists & arrested democrats. The PTI chairman handed over Pakhtunkhwa to the terrorist organization, Bilawal claimed.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

Speaking of the Wazirabad attack, the former premier said he already knew about the bid to assassinate him. “I informed the public about the attempt and a recorded video, which consists the names of all those who conspired against me,” he said.

“They backtracked from their attempt and went for a Plan B – in which they tried to kill me in the name of religious extremism,” he said, adding that that plan also failed.

