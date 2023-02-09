Bilawal Bhutto claims Karachi mayor will be from PPP

Chairman PPP and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the mayor of Karachi will be from PPP, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In an informal conversation with ARY News the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they will announce the name of mayor soon.

He said that the party has decided to announce a mayor who can develop the metropolis. He also express his desire to see Karachi in world’s most developed cities.

Earlier, the election commissioner (EC) Sindh said that the election of Karachi mayor is likely to take two to three months as the commission is still compiling the final results of the Sindh local government (LG) polls.

Latest party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the official results of 229 out of 235 Union Councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division.

PPP is still having the highest count of seats, 91, followed by JI possessing 85 and PTI with 42 seats.

Furthermore, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 7 seats, three seats by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), three by independent candidates and two by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

