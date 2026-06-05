Bilawal Bhutto Zardari 'declines' govt's request to cut short GB visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reportedly declined federal govt’s request to cut short his Gilgit-Baltistan visit and return to the federal capital for budget 2026-27 consultation, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

Sources said government representatives approached senior PPP figures and requested that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari return to Islamabad earlier than scheduled.

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The government reportedly assured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of all necessary travel arrangements for his return to the federal capital via senior PML-N leaders. However, he declined to end his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan prematurely.

Sources added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will complete his Gilgit-Baltistan tour as scheduled and will continue to address public gatherings in the region in accordance with his planned itinerary.

His return tickets to Islamabad are reportedly booked for 6 and 7 June.

Upon his return to the capital, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to hold direct discussions with government officials. Sources indicate that meetings with Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and the Finance Minister are likely to take place.

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council’s (NEC) session, which was scheduled on June 03 (Wednesday), has also been postponed.

“The change in budget 2026-27 schedule, has been made owing to the regional election in Gilgit-Baltistan”, according to sources. Moreover, further talks are likely with the IMF over the development budget and other budget-related issues, sources added.