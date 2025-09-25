Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free pink electric scooters to women

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday distributed free pink electric scooters to working women in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a ceremony was organised by Sindh government to distribute free pink electric scooters to working women.

The ceremony was attended by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Memon and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the PPP government is working hard to provide facilities to the women specially working women.

He said Sindh is the first province to introduce electric buses in Pakistan.

Criteria for distribution

1) The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

2) A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.

How to apply

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

1) Visit Sindh Mass Transit Authority’s website

2) Click on the “Projects” section.

3) Click on “EV Scooty Ballot Form – Application Form.”

4) Fill out the form, attach the required documents, and submit.