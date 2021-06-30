Bilawal decides to gear up election campaign in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to gear up the election campaign for the upcoming elections in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), quoting sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are scheduled to take place on July 25.

It was learnt by ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach AJK on July 2 from Islamabad on a three visit to accelerate the election campaign in connection with the upcoming polls in the region.

During his three-day visit, the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party will visit various election constituencies to gain support for the PPP candidates in the upcoming general elections in the valley.

Read more: PML-N ISSUES TICKETS TO CANDIDATES OF 36 CONSTITUENCIES

He will also address various public gatherings and corner meetings, the sources further said.

On Sunday, the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced an electoral alliance for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

A delegation of All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam called on Special Assistant to Punjab chief minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and assured unconditional support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming AJK elections.