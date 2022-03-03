Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gives PM 5-day ultimatum to resign

BAHAWALPUR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a five-day ultimatum to the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to resign and dissolve the assembly, ARY News reported.

PPP chairman, on Thursday, addressed the participants of his long march in Bahawalpur and said that the people want to get rid of PM Imran Khan. Imran Khan has five days to resign and dissolve assemblies otherwise we will have to take care of it, he added.

Bilawal added that we will solve the problems of the people by forming a people s government, and fulfilling Shaheed Benazir’s vision.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says no-trust move to succeed

“Bahawalpur has proved that the public does not hold confidence in the Prime Minister and we will hold transparent elections this year. Allies should not side with puppets and support PPP in the no-confidence motion,” he said.

Bilawal giving the PM an ultimatum said that we are not afraid of anything if the public of the country as long as the people are with us. Today, our youth wanders holding degrees. PM Khan used to say that if the price of petrol and electricity rises, it means the PM is a thief. This government has broken all previous records of corruption, he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the only democratic way to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to move a no-confidence motion.

