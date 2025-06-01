Bilawal Bhutto lands in New York for high-level talks with US

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has arrived in New York at the head of a high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation.

The visit aims to highlight Indian aggression and strengthen diplomatic engagement at international forums.

The delegation includes prominent figures such as Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr. Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani. Other members, including Senator Sherry Rehman, are scheduled to arrive in New York on the following day.

During the visit, the delegation is expected to meet with the United Nations Secretary-General, as well as the President of the UN General Assembly and members of the UN Security Council, both permanent and non-permanent.

A media briefing will also be conducted for journalists covering the United Nations.

The delegation will travel to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night, where a series of engagements are planned, including meetings with members of the U.S. Congress and State Department officials.

Discussions with key figures from the Trump administration are also expected by a Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with briefings for American media representatives.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had earlier informed the media at Joint Base Andrews that a Pakistani delegation would be arriving the following week.

According to Reuters, the visit may also focus on negotiations over tariffs, as Pakistan currently faces a potential 29% duty on its exports due to a $3 billion trade surplus with the US

