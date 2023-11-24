Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday suddenly left for Dubai without informing party leaders, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PPP chairman has left for Dubai via a private airline.

The development comes a day after former President Asif Ali Zardari said that his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was “not fully trained” in politics and would “take time” getting up to speed.

The PPP leader made the remarks in an interview with private news channel.

During the interview, Zardari was asked about Bilawal, who in recent days has repeatedly called on the nation to let older politicians “stay at home” and to give someone new a chance in the general elections.

“And then Bilawal is also not fully trained. [We] are training him,” he said.

“He’ll take time,” the PPP leader said. At the same time, Zardari said Bilawal was more talented, educated and better spoken than him but “experience is experience”.

Asif Zardari asserted that the government of former prime minister Imran Khan wanted “minus Zardari People Party” and send me out of the country.

Zardari contended that initiating a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was the correct decision otherwise he would have stayed in power until 2028 through an RO election.