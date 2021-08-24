Bilawal Bhutto plans swift survey of Karachi districts today

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on swift series of visits across Karachi areas starting from District East to conclude on Clifton Beach, ARY News reported.

The journey, dubbed as an urgent visit, would begin shorlty from now (press time) across the various Karachi areas where the supremo of Sindh’s ruling party will oversee performance by the government.

This comes soon after the Sindh cabinet posted Murtaza Wahab as the city’s administrator earlier this month.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to also speak to the media during his visit today and address the queries.

Construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT project set to begin as govt awards contract

Separately on the Sindh government’s part for Karachi traffic woes, it was reported yesterday the province awarded the contract for the civil work of the much-awaited Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to be constructed in Karachi.

The contract signing ceremony for the design and construction supervision of the RED Line BRT corridor was held here in Karachi today.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah was the chief guest of the contract ceremony signed between the private firm and TransKarachi