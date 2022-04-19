Bilawal Bhutto Zardari puts condition to take oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Deadlock persists in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not take oath as foreign minister today (Tuesday).

Sources privy to the development said that the consultation regarding Bilawal’s oath as minister in PM Sharif’s cabinet has been done and the decision has been conditionally attached with the provision of ministries to ANP and Mohsin Dawar.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over Shehbaz Sharif’s failure to fulfil promises made with the Awami National Party (ANP) and Mohsin Dawar and Bilawal will take up the issue with Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to depart for London tonight, where he will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and discuss the issue with him.

Nawaz Sharif will also host an iftar dinner for the PPP chairman.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif s 34-member cabinet took oath and due to the illness of President Dr. Arif Alvi Chairman Senate and Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani took oath from the new cabinet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other officials also attended the ceremony.

