Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaches Islamabad, to visit Palestine Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Islamabad and is scheduled to visit Palestine Embassy to show solidary with the Palestinians facing Isareli occupation forces’ atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would stay in Islamabad for a few days. The PPP chairman will hold key meetings with the party leaders.

The former foreign minister along with the PPP leaders would also visit the Palestine Embassy in Islamabad to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Related: Israel steps up Gaza strikes ahead of ground invasion

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had made a telephone call to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today to discuss the latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the incessant and lethal bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, particularly the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital.

He termed these as deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians that caused the loss of more than 3000 precious lives and left over 12000 injured.

Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed.