Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says ‘adopted democratic way to oust Imran Khan’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that a democratic way was adopted to oust Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing a public gathering in Karachi today, said that Imran Khan wanted to make the establishment his Tiger Force to get political gains.

The PPP chairman blamed Imran Khan for isolating Pakistan globally due to his ego and stubbornness. He alleged that the PTI chief is now attacking the sanctity of the judiciary. He questioned the PTI chief to tell the response of his letter to Russia.

“We have adopted a democratic way to oust Imran Khan but the then rulers committed ball tampering to make the no-trust motion unsuccessful. They did not show courage to face us in the Parliament.”

“The conspiracy against Imran Khan was not hatched by White House but the Bilawal House. We have to find solutions to bring the nation out of the crisis by taking decisions in national interests.”

The PPP chief said that the present government could formulate a strategy to revive the national economy with the collaboration of China.

He alleged that the PTI chief’s foreign policy was based on beggary but the PPP will not adopt such a policy.

Comments