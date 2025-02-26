Bilawal Bhutto says he always opposed political victimization

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said he always opposed political victimization, ARY News reported.

In an interview with the Oxford Union, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PPP has faced political retaliation in every era, including during the 2018 elections, but his party is committed to its resolve for strengthening democracy.

Bilawal claimed that regardless of who holds the office of prime minister, political engineering, judicial interference, and victimization continue to persist.

He stated that the PPP has always advocated for dialogue to resolve political and national issues rather than imposing ideologies.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted that the PPP engaged in discussions with the opposition, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The former foreign minister criticized the ‘misuse’ of NAB in Pakistan, asserting that it is often used as a tool for political victimization.

He also criticized the founder of PTI, claiming that unlike PPP, he never stood against political victimization.

Read more: No one allowed to challenge writ of state: Bilawal Bhutto

Earlier this month, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PTI founder remains in jail or not, it has nothing to do with Pakistan’s progress.

He said this during an informal chat on the sidelines of the Munich security conference.

“The PTI’s founder has a role if today’s young generation is frustrated,” Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

He said that the military, parliament and judiciary all belong to Pakistan. “We will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state,” PPP leader added.