Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz discuss country’s political situation, inflation

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday telephoned Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, both the opposition leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation and increasing inflation. Matters related to formulating joint strategy of the opposition benches in the Parliament also came under discussion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PM Imran Khan has caused more problems for the masses under the name of ‘relief lollipop. The PPP leader claimed every passing day of the incumbent government is creating hurdles for the masses.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leaders blasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for jacking up the prices of petrol and diesel for the second time in less than a month.

Read more: Govt hikes petrol, diesel prices by over Rs8 per litre

PML-N president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif termed the fuel price hike “another petrol bomb exploded on the masses in the dead of night”.

“This is IK’s [Prime Minister Imran Khan] way of providing “relief” after giving a long sermon yesterday. Unfortunately, everyday dawns with horrible news for the people,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman slammed the prime minister wondering if he was giving the public relief by hiking fuel prices. “The prime minister was not giving relief but, in fact, he was asking for it,” she said.

