Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terms court order ‘verdict at gunpoint’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the Supreme Court (SC) order ‘a verdict at gunpoint’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the ruling parties will consider the court order based on the 3-2 ratio as a verdict at gunpoint.

He admitted that the elections should be held on time but the circumstances are different today. He claimed that the violation of the 90-day deadline was not committed by the government but someone else was involved in it.

Bilawal reiterated the demand for simultaneous elections in the country. He added that they considered the minority’s verdict as the ruling at gunpoint. He expressed fear for the continuity of democracy and the federation if stakeholders fail to find a solution to the issues.

“We know that consensus on some matters would be difficult. We are facing difficulties to appease our coalition partners if ‘panchayat’ is constituted in some other institution. We agree on the stance of the coalition partners and dialogues will not be held at gunpoint.”

The PPP chairman said that his political party announced its stance before the nation regarding the conspiracy for forcedly organising elections in Punjab.

“We were against the one unit in past and we are still against it. There would be negative impacts on the politics, national interests and other three provinces if elections are held in Punjab due to insistence of some elements.”

“Political parties think that a one-unit conspiracy is underway through backdoors. We are trying to bring all coalition partners on the same page. We should hold dialogues with our political opponents as well.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that common people are facing the consequences of the political turmoil. He added that they want consensus on simultaneous elections. The PPP chairman said that the government will implement the majority verdict of four judges.

