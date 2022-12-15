FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the United Nations (UN) for solidarity with Pakistan flood victims.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with the President of the seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korösi in New York and discussed matters pertaining to the impact of climate change, water crisis and sustainable development goals.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the UN General Assembly for passing a resolution in which solidarity was expressed with Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods.

The president of the UN General Assembly invited the Foreign Minister to attend the UN’s conference on Water to be held in March next year.

The foreign minister assured full support and cooperation to the President of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to implement its resolutions over the Kashmir issue and deliver upon its commitment to peace in the region.

Speaking on “International peace and security “Reformed Multilateralism” in the Security Council, the foreign minister said that there was an agenda item left unaddressed by the UNSC, the issue of Kashmir.

