Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ‘depart’ for Dubai after passage of constitutional amendment

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will travel to Dubai today following the approval of the constitutional amendment. The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expected to meet his sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto, during his visit.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stay in Dubai for a few days, as per sources. His trip was previously delayed due to the ongoing work on the constitutional amendment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his scheduled visit to Samoa.

In a separate development, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the draft of constitutional package will be presented before the federal cabinet today (Sunday) for formal approval.

Talking to media in Islamabad, along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, he said proposals of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been incorporated in the draft.

The Law Minister said he apprised the Federal Cabinet about the threadbare discussion on the constitutional amendment. He said the stance of the allied parties was also presented in the cabinet meeting.

Yesterday, after a series of meetings at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad and delayed starts of the National Assembly and Senate sessions, the presentation of the constitutional amendments draft was deffered to Sunday (today).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence remained the centre of attention throughout Saturday as it was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, heads of different political parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) head Akhtar Mengal.