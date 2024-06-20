Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet PM tomorrow to discuss budget concerns

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accepted an invitation by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the party’s concerns on budget 2024-25, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented the Rs18.877 trillion relief-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to sources, the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PM Sharif will take place tomorrow at PM House. The meeting was finalized via back-door diplomacy.

There is a specific agenda between the two leaders, which includes resolving the pending issues, particularly the PPP’s concerns, as the party is against imposing heavy taxes on the salaried class.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the coalition matters in Punjab, the sources said.

It is to be noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the budget session on June 12, citing that the government did not consult the PPP during the preparation of the budget.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs acknowledged that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) objections to the Budget 2024-25 are justified.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N Punjab president said admitted that there was a lack of consultation with the PPP on the budget but the party’s concerns would be addressed before the budget is passed.

“Their [PPP] concerns are valid, but it wasn’t like they weren’t consulted at all. Yes, there was some lack from our side. However, the budget isn’t finalised yet, we’re still taking proposals,” he added.