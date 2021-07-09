Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to depart for US visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to depart for a week-long visit to the United States (US) on Saturday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal’s US visit will be one week long where he will be visiting Washington and New York. Moreover, the PPP chairman will also attend a press conference in the United States.

The PPP chairman will hold meetings with the party office-bearers and delegations of workers during his upcoming visit, sources added.

Earlier on July 4, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had left for the United States, where, he was likely to be joined by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Murad Ali Shah had left for the United States via Emirates airline flight EK-607 last week. The sources privy to details of the visit had said that the Sindh chief minister will hold meetings with important personalities in the foreign country.

The PPP chairman had concluded the second phase of the election campaign ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls and departed for Karachi through a special flight from Islamabad.