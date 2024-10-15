Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows to bring judicial reforms, constitutional court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his support for the establishment of a constitutional court.
Bilawal in his post on X said, the PPP made judicial reforms as part of its manifesto in 2007. Establishing a constitutional court is added to PPP’s 2013 and 2024 election manifestos, he added.
“The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts.”
“Our permanent party position for almost 2 decades now has remained consistent. Our representatives elected in every election under my Chairmanship of this party have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.”
🧵 The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts. Please see attached relevant sections of 2006 Charter of Democracy, 2013 manifesto and 2024 election… pic.twitter.com/0Xdw9MwMLF
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 15, 2024
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said many of today’s opponents have supported judicial reforms in the past. Their opposition today is based on personal likes and dislikes or partisan positions on the politics of the moment, he added in his post on X.
Read more: Abid Zuberi makes revelations about SC’s future after constitutional amendments
Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also raised concerns about the judicial system, noting that every six months, a political issue arises, and numerous cases remain pending.
“How can you ignore the backlog of unresolved cases while focusing on other matters?” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked, stressing the need for an efficient judicial system.
Referring to Article 63(A), he questioned the delays in delivering crucial judgments, stating, “How can I be expected to wait until October 25 for a decision on such a significant issue?”