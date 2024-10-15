Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows to bring judicial reforms, constitutional court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his support for the establishment of a constitutional court.

Bilawal in his post on X said, the PPP made judicial reforms as part of its manifesto in 2007. Establishing a constitutional court is added to PPP’s 2013 and 2024 election manifestos, he added.

“The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts.”

“Our permanent party position for almost 2 decades now has remained consistent. Our representatives elected in every election under my Chairmanship of this party have been given the mandate by the people of Pakistan to establish a Federal Constitutional Court with equal representation for all.”

🧵 The PPP has fought every election since 2007 with the manifesto pledge of implementing judicial reforms including but not limited to establishing federal constitutional courts. Please see attached relevant sections of 2006 Charter of Democracy, 2013 manifesto and 2024 election… pic.twitter.com/0Xdw9MwMLF — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) October 15, 2024