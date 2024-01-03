PPP CEC approves Bilawal Bhutto’s name for prime minister slot

LAHORE: The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approved the name of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for prime minister slot ahead of the general elections, scheduled for Feb 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the CEC’s meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, summoned to discuss the party’s electoral campaign and election manifesto regarding the general elections.

سی ای سی نے وزیراعظم نامزدگی کیلئے میرا نام منظور کیا، بلاول بھٹو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/HbqElx7Ibc — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 3, 2024

According to a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari tabled the name of his son Bilawal for prime minister slot before the members of the Central Executive Committee meeting – which was attended by party’s senior leadership.

The meeting participants expressed “unwavering confidence” in the leadership of both Asif Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto.

Meanwhile, the meeting also consulted on seat-to-seat adjustments with like-minded political parties for the February 8 elections, election coalition and contacts.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, the former foreign minister confirmed the development and announced the PPP’s vision for the country.

“We want to double the purchasing power of the people and income,” Bilawal Bhutto said, announcing that the PPP would provide solar panels and 300 units of free electricity to those living in backward areas.

Bilawal noted that PPP was keen to bring “free and quality education in Pakistan”, expressing determination to provide “free and quality” health treatment to citizens. “The PPP would build hospitals in all districts of Pakistan where free treatment will be provided,” he added.

He also vowed to constructing three million houses for underprivileged citizens across the country, saying that the PPP was also constructing two million houses for flood-affected people.

Earlier, PPP information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto will stand for the coveted slot of prime minister while his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the nominee for president in the upcoming polls.