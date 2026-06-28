MQM to quit ministries if Bilawal brings Zardari's resignation: Ali Khursheedi

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto bring President Asif Zardari’s resignation over excesses with Sindh, the MQM will resign from its two ministries in federal cabinet, opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi said in his scathing statement.

MQM leader said that Bilawal Bhutto criticized the MQM in National Assembly, “Sindh’s just share of river water is not being given, Sindh produces maximum natural gas in country, Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway not being built, the PPP leadership should tender resignation over excesses with Sindh,” Khursheedi said.

“When the PPP will resign, the MQM will tender resignations from its two federal ministries,” he said.

He said there is no electricity, no gas and no water, Sindh’s rights are being snatched, “Fight for the rights of Sindh, talk, who has stopped you from it,” MQM leader questioned to the PPP leadership.

MQM leader also said that the problems will not be resolved without devolution of powers. He claimed, “the PPP is not popular, it is ruling owing to the electables”. “People don’t cast vote to the PPP over its performance,” he added.