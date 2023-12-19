Bilawal calls for burying old politics to solve problems

LAHORE: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for burying archaic and conventional politics to resolve problems, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Conventional politics will not take the country to anywhere,” addressing the Lahore High Court Bar, former foreign minister said.

He said the country is required to be guided to a new direction.

“A man wants to become Ameer-ul-Momineen, while another intends to run the country with his tiger force,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“The founder of the PTI himself introduced the politics of hate and division,” he said. “Sending someone to jail is not success but a political failure,” PPP chairman said.

PPP leader said that the economic team that came after the PTI’s founder also failed to overcome the price hike and inflation.

“This country belong to all of us, we have to add our share of efforts in its development,” Bilawal urged.

“With the grace of God, we will guide the country out of dire straits,” he vowed.

He also advised youth to ditch the persons who try to make you fool.