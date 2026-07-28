MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed not to let Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) become “another occupied Kashmir” and called for the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate recent unrest and help restore peace in the region.

Addressing a PPP workers’ convention in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal said political dialogue was the only way to resolve the ongoing crisis in AJK, urging both the state and protesters to show restraint and work towards reconciliation.

Congratulating PPP’s successful candidates in the AJK elections, Bilawal claimed the party had secured a clear majority, particularly in Mirpur, despite what he alleged were attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

He accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of trying to influence the election outcome, alleging that the party had repeated the tactics used in previous polls.

“They believe we will remain silent while our seats are stolen, but they are mistaken,” he said.

Bilawal questioned the decision to conduct the elections in phases, alleging it created opportunities for rigging. He also asked how attacks on around 30 polling stations could have occurred despite what authorities described as stringent security arrangements.

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He alleged that a PPP worker was killed during the election process and claimed polling stations were forcibly occupied in some areas.

“The conspiracies against the PPP have failed, and the people of Azad Kashmir have given us a clear mandate,” he said.

Bilawal urged state institutions to prioritize national interests over political considerations.

“The state must decide whether Pakistan’s national interest is more important or the interests of the PML-N,” he said, adding that the PPP would support the federal government on matters of national interest but would not back policies aimed at serving any political party.

Referring to the recent unrest in AJK, Bilawal said the protests could have been handled peacefully through dialogue.

“Not every demand of the protesters can be accepted, but a solution can certainly be found through negotiations,” he said.

He acknowledged that mistakes had been made during the protests but stressed that restoring peace should now be the priority.

Bilawal said the state and protesters appeared unwilling to step back, warning that continued confrontation would only result in further suffering for ordinary people.

“If neither side is willing to compromise, innocent people will continue to suffer,” he said.

He proposed the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to determine responsibility for the recent violence and recommend accountability through a transparent legal process.

“The commission should identify those responsible for the violence and recommend the appropriate course of action,” he said, adding that justice must be pursued through proper legal procedures.

Expressing concern over the region’s future, Bilawal warned that continued political instability and fear could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“We will never allow Azad Kashmir to become another occupied Kashmir,” he said, urging all stakeholders to work together to restore peace, protect democratic values, and safeguard the rights of the people of AJK.