Bilawal demands judicial investigation of cipher case

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded judicial investigation of cipher case, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media in Larkana, Bilawal said the cipher case is a serious matter and a judicial investigation must be carried out in this matter.

He said that relief has been given in the cipher case however the Bhutto family went through political victimization that why “we want proper investigation of the cipher case”.

The former foreign minister stated that the Ex-president of US Donald Trump was tried in court and classified documents were recovered from his residence hereby the cipher case also requires investigation and the people of Pakistan should know the truth behind cipher case as it was security breach.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted by a special court in cipher case again.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the special court heard the case against Imran and Qureshi. This was the second time that the PTI leaders were indicted.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that the former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.