Bilawal demands roll back of controversial canal project on Indus

KARACHI: Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to roll back the controversial canal project on Indus River.

Addressing a public meeting on the 46th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday.

He said that if the people oppose these canals, his party will stand by them, not with the government.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this is the demand of the people, not just ours… If we are to stay united as brothers, the project must be withdrawn,” the PPP leader said.

Addressing the public gathering Friday, Bilawal warned that the PPP would not allow any “irresponsible decision” on water distribution and would resist any attempt to divide the country through controversial projects.

“We have told the world to save our Indus river. I have confronted India on the international level over the river water,” Bilawal said.

He said President Zardari in his address to the parliament said that the government’s one-sided has not been acceptable.

Bilawal said Pakistan facing formidable challenges and conspiracies at the international level. “The government and the prime minister have pivotal role in these times, we will support,” he said.

“We will foil the conspiracy to create confrontation between the province and the federal government,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

PPP chairman announced to begin “Pakistan Khappy” rallies with first public meeting at Hyderabad on April 18.