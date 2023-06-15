29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bilawal felicitates Murtaza Wahab on his election as Karachi mayor

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated Murtaza Wahab on his election as the mayor of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP chairman said that he is honoured and grateful for the historic victory and it is a victory for whole Pakistan. He thanked the people from Karachi to Kashmore who made the PPP candidates for mayors successful.

He dedicated the victory in Karachi mayor election to the martyrs. He termed PPP’s local bodies set up most progressive in South Asia as it includes women, labours, minorities, and other communities. 

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand, quoting unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Read more: Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor by securing 173 votes

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed.

The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakitan Arts Council under strict security. The doors of the Arts Council were closed after 11 am.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.