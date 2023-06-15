Bilawal felicitates Murtaza Wahab on his election as Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated Murtaza Wahab on his election as the mayor of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP chairman said that he is honoured and grateful for the historic victory and it is a victory for whole Pakistan. He thanked the people from Karachi to Kashmore who made the PPP candidates for mayors successful.

He dedicated the victory in Karachi mayor election to the martyrs. He termed PPP’s local bodies set up most progressive in South Asia as it includes women, labours, minorities, and other communities.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand, quoting unofficial and unconfirmed results.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed.

The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakitan Arts Council under strict security. The doors of the Arts Council were closed after 11 am.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.