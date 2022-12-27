Bilawal House not White House ousted Imran Khan, claims PPP chairman

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH, Larkana: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Tuesday that the ‘conspiracy of Bilawal House but not White House ousted [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former premier] Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering on her mother and former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto’s 15th death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP had also ousted former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf so easily.

He said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who had been ousted in a constitutional way but not from any conspiracy. “He was claiming for being ousted by the United States (US). He was not ousted by the White House but by the conspiracy of the Bilawal House.”

“Imran Khan is trying to give credit for his ouster to the White House instead of Asif Ali Zardari. Imran Khan should be aware of his future and that he will also become a chapter of the past just like Pervez Musharraf. No matter, how much he is going to shout at us, we have to think about the future.”

This is a developing story…

