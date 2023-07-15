31.9 C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Bilawal inaugurates Dhabeji Special Economic Zone work

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday laid foundation stone of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and PPP’s Qasim Naveed Qamar, Sadiq Memon, Jam Awais Gohram, Jam Abdul Karim, Ali Hassan Zardari and others attended the ceremony.

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone covers an area of 700 acres, providing space for the national and foreign investors to establish business units.

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone aims to bring US$ 5 billion investment and create approximately 100,000 employment opportunities in its initial phase, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced today.

The project will bring economic development and prosperity with collaboration between the government and private stakeholders, chief minister said.

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is the largest economic project of Pakistan. The project will save expenses and time with easy access of the raw material and other imports to nearby Port Qasim.

“Moreover, easy access to Karachi airport will ensure safe travel for foreign businessmen and administration,” Shah stated.

“The project with easy access to the National Highway will ensure transportation of the cargo to upcountry as well as to the central Asian countries,” chief minister said.

“The special economic zone has been designed for economic development, foreign investment and promotion of local industries,” Shah said.

Investors who will establish their business within this zone would be eligible for a 10-year tax exemption and they could import machinery for business purposes without any duty.

It is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project strategically located along a crucial geographical route and will play significant role in the country’s economy.

