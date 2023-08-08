Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children’s hospital in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated a 200-bed children’s hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health here, ARY News reported.

As per details, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that the inauguration of new hospitals in Sindh will facilitate the people.

He said that health institutes will be established in every district of the province and people will get free treatment with state-of-the-art hospitals.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the children’s hospital is built with the help of South Korea and the PPP government is taking different steps to decrease the death rate of children.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Investment Syed Feroz Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, and Provincial Ministers including Syed Nasir Shah, Azra Peechuho were present at the ceremony.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the OPD Block, Emergency Department and Diagnostic Lab of the Children’s Hospital built with the cooperation of South Korea and handed over the keys of two ambulances for children to the administration of the Children’s Hospital.