Bilawal inaugurates SIUT centre in Larkana

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday inaugurated Daycare Dialysis Centre of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) here in Larkana, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the SIUT Centre, he said that the PPP-led Sindh government had always given top priority to the health sector as free medical care was the basic right of every citizen.

He said that hospitals and health units would be set up in villages and other cities of the Sindh province.

“Pakistan People’s Party wants to provide free treatment to everyone at his doorsteps,” he added.

There was a time when patients had to go to India for kidney transplantation, but now that facilities were available in Larkana, he added.

Grateful to govt of sindh for SIUT Larkano. patients will receive 100% free of cost kidney treatment. After NICVD & Children ER yet another international standard health facility for people of my city absolutely free. Look forward to SIUT opening in every district in the future. pic.twitter.com/6ptgt1vbaw — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 4, 2021

Addressing the gathering, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechoho said that Dr. Adib Rizvi’s ward in Sindh was a great medical facilities for the people of Sindh .

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited various sections of Day Care Dialysis Center of SIUT.

SIUT Larkana

While 22 dialysis machines have been installed in the day care dialysis center, 5 of the installed machines are dedicated to hepatitis and HIV patients.

There are radiological facilities including ultrasound. In a private hospital, the patient used to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per session for dialysis, which will be free here.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr. Kazim Jatoi, Dr. Aijaz of SIUT, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aajez Dhamrah, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Suhail Ahmed Siyal, Dr. Shafqat Soomro, Iajaz Leghari, Professors, Faculty members of SMBBMU Larkana, Doctors, Notables of the area and others were also present on the occasion.

