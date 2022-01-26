Bilawal launches door-to-door waste collection in Larkana

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated Sindh Solid Waste Management Project in Larkana.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to implement public-friendly schemes and policies like cleaning of cities, establishing free hospital systems and granting ownership rights to residents of Kutchi abadies population across the country.

He said that garbage collection has been started in Larkana city which will collect waste from door-to-door. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched in the city to keep the Larkana city clean and green.

Upon arrival, PPP Chairman inspected machinery and vehicles of Sindh Waste Management board Larkana.

لاڑکانہ: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری شہر کی تقریباً چھ لاکھ تک آبادی پر مشتمل 20 یونین کمیٹیوں اور چار ٹاؤنز کے گھر گھر سے یومیہ 400 ٹن کچرا اٹھانے کے سندھ سالڈ ویسٹ منجمنٹ بورڈ کے منصوبے کا افتتاح کررہے ہیں@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/6okPMghpNc — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 26, 2022

Under the agreement, Chinese company Gansu will pick up 400 tonnes of garbage daily from 20 union committees and houses of four towns of Larkana with population of about 600,000.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board project will provide employment opportunities to hundreds of local people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Member PPPEC Jamil Soomro, MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal.

