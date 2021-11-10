Bilawal mocks PM Imran Khan on joint parliament session fiasco

ISLAMABAD: Following the joint parliamentary session fiasco on Wednesday that the government deferred on the 11th hour allegedly fearing getting its tabled bills spurned even by its allies, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari retorted the Kaptaan ran away, ARY News reported.

Yet another victory for the United opposition in parliament today. Government ran away from joint sessions when they saw they would be defeated yet again. Kaptaan Bagh gaya pic.twitter.com/gyovC6HBw7 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 10, 2021

Taking to Twitter after the postponement of the joint parliamentary session, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman said, “Government ran away from joint sessions when they saw they would be defeated yet again.”

“Yet another victory for the United opposition in parliament today,” he said referring to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government’s decision of first convening the session and then canceling it a day before.

“Kaptaan Bagh gaya [Prime Minister Imran Khan ran away].”

Govt postpones joint sitting of Parliament

Pertinent to note that the joint session of Parliament, summoned for Thursday to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills, was postponed.

In a series of tweets, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to postpone joint sitting of Parliament in order to build consensus on electoral reforms.

“Electoral reforms is a matter of country’s future and the government is trying to reach a consensus on these issues,” he said, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has been tasked to contact opposition in order to bring a unanimous electoral reform bill.

PTI allies withdraw support for electronic voting machine: sources

According to sources, the PTI government has reportedly failed to garner the support of its allies over the electronic voting machine (EVM) bill.

The lobbying with the government bloc to seek support for the bills, to be tabled by PTI, have failed as Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League –Q have shared their reservations.

We were not consulted over the EVM and its terms of reference, the parliamentarians objected in a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan for allies, according to the sources.

