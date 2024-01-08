PTI founder fooled the nation on cypher issue: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan fooled the nation on cypher issue, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News programme “Off the Record”, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the former prime minister Imran Khan waved the alleged cypher in a public gathering and tried to fool the nation.

When asked about the PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s speech in Rawalpindi, if it was also an attempted security breach or not, Bilawal stated that Bhutto had said “he will take the state’s secret with him to grave” and never waved a cypher in public meetings.

“Former prime minister Imran Khan should confess his wrong doings” the PPP chairman said. He added that “election date was already decided in talks with PTI” but Imran Khan stubbornness ended up the talks with no result.

As political parties gear up for February 8 general elections, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fired a fresh salvo at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying that the former prime minister was unable to show his face in public.

Ever since the announcement of the general election date, the PPP and the PML-N have witnessed an intensifying verbal showdown with the former accusing the latter of getting ‘special treatment’.

The cypher case

The cypher case was registered after former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary, Azam Khan claimed that the former PM used US cypher for ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling claims about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

The statement said that upon seeing the cypher, Imran Khan was euphoric and termed the language “the US’s blunder”. Imran Khan was also accused of telling Azam Khan that cypher can be used to divert the general public’s attention towards foreign involvement in a no-confidence motion by the opposition, it says, adding that thereafter, Imran Khan asked Azam Khan to hand over the cypher to him, which he did.